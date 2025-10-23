Petition Against Redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Opponents to Indiana redistricting have delivered another 10,000 petition signatures to Gov. Mike Braun.

Voting rights advocacy groups have now sent a petition with around 20,000 total signatures from all 92 counties to Braun’s office at the Indiana Statehouse, asking the governor to not call for a special session to redraw Indiana’s congressional maps.

Groups like Common Cause Indiana and Indiana Conservation Voters have been collecting the signatures. Megan Robertson, Indiana Conservation Voters executive director, said most Hoosiers are against mid-decade redistricting.

“It just sends a really clear message that folks do not want this,” Robertson said to WISH-TV. “They would like the governor to focus on issues that matter to them and impact their everyday lives instead of trying to cheat to win some elections for Washington insiders.”

It’s up to Gov. Braun on whether a special session will be called or not. After Indiana Republican leadership recently had redistricting discussions with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Braun said he feels like he’s close to calling lawmakers back before a November deadline.

“The White House has been in a few times to try and make their case and I think we’re going to get there,” Gov. Braun said Tuesday at the Caterpillar facility in Lafayette.

Lawmakers are required by state law to convene for one day on the third Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Nov. 18 is this year’s date for that.

Despite the thousands of signatures and one poll that shows most Hoosiers are against redrawing the state’s congressional districts, Braun said he does not believe changes to the maps would disenfranchise any voters.

“We want to make sure that what we end up with makes competitive districts across the state, where everyone’s vote is represented,” he said.

State lawmakers will convene in early January for the 2026 regular session.