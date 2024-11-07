Pickup truck driver dies in fiery accident involving semi on US 27

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A pickup truck driver is dead after a fiery three-vehicle accident involving a semi on U.S. 27 Wednesday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to U.S. 27 South, north of Flatrock Road. Upon arrival, police found two pickup trucks and one semi tractor trailer involved.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a pickup truck was driving the wrong way northbound on U.S. 27 and collided with another truck nearly head-on. A semi behind was unable to stop and crashed as well. The semi skidded across the grass median and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

The pickup truck traveling northbound burst into flames after impact, killing the driver at the scene.

The driver of the other truck was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the semi tractor trailer was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.