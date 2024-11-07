Police arrest Fort Wayne man after high-speed pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed pursuit on the city’s south side Wednesday.

Police say they were conducting surveillance when 33-year-old Cantrell James got into an orange Dodge Charger near S. Anthony Blvd just before 8 p.m.

A detective knew James had an active warrant for his arrest and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off, leading to a high-speed pursuit that lasted around 10 minutes.

Tire deflation devices slowed the car down, but James fled on foot, dropping two pistols that were tucked in his sweatpants waistband. James was tased and arrested after a short struggle.

Police found four grams of cocaine in his car, and James faces three felony charges.