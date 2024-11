FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 30-year-old William Tolbert Jr. was taken into custody Monday afternoon without incident.

Breshawn Smith was arrested Saturday afternoon on preliminary charges of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm.

21 Alive News says the incident started as a fight in the parking lot of Showgirl I, but it escalated and left one woman dead and two others injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.