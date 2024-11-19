Taylor remains minority leader despite sexual harassment accusations

STATEHOUSE (NETWORK INDIANA) — State Senator Greg Taylor of Indianapolis will remain the Democratic caucus leader despite three women accusing him of sexual harassment.

Taylor was accused by the women in an Indianapolis Star article published yesterday and he did not deny the accusations. He apologized for past behavior that he says “may have blurred the lines.” Taylor has served in the Indiana Senate since 2008 and has been the Democratic caucus leader since 2022.

Statehouse Democrats met on Monday for their organization day and voted to re-elect Taylor as the caucus leader as well as their Senate Minority Leader. He was re-elected to that post despite the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus saying the were “deeply troubled by the recent allegations of sexual harassment involving a member of the legislation.”

“While it was never my intent to cause harm, I acknowledge that I have fallen short, and for this, I apologize.” Taylor said in a statement.

“When I became a leader, I made gender equity a priority in my hiring decisions. I placed women in key positions of authority, including executive director of campaigns and caucus chief of staff. Our Senate Democratic caucus has always been and will remain committed to creating a welcoming environment and ensuring everyone, from interns to elected officials, feels safe and free from harassment.”

State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta (D), who was re-elected as Indiana House Democratic Leader, said he “strongly” condemns sexual harassment no matter who or where it comes from.

The Indiana Democratic Party also released a statement saying they “strongly condemn all forms of sexual harassment.”