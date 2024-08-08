Police arrest semi driver who fled crash scene on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police have arrested the man suspected of hitting and killing another man with his semi on I-69 last month.

52-year-old John Dailey, of Charlestown, Ind., left the scene of that crash, which happened on July 25 just north of Union Chapel Road.

Evidence showed that the driver of a broken down semi was outside of his vehicle on the shoulder of the highway, when he was struck by the suspect’s semi.

Police received assistance from other agencies in two states.

Dailey is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, reckless homicide, and obstruction of justice, which are all felonies.