Officers arrest Angola man accused of theft

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Angola man is behind bars for his role in a theft last month.

Steuben County police say 37-year-old Jonathan Meek was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a theft that took place on July 30. Police contacted Meek, following a Crime Stoppers tip. Meek allegedly denied involvement, but after being confronted with evidence, he voluntarily produced the stolen property in question.

Meek was taken into custody and booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of level 6 felony theft with a previous conviction. He remains held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

The stolen property was also returned to the owner undamaged.