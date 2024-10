FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating after two people were hurt in a double shooting Monday afternoon on the city’s southeast side.

Officers responded around 12:30 Monday and found a man and a woman both suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6800 block of Selkirk Dr. The two were taken to the hospital with the woman in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police, Crime Stoppers, or use the P3 app.