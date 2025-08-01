Fort Wayne Business Leader Tom Didier Endorses Darren Vogt for State Senate

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – A well-known Fort Wayne businessman and community leader is throwing his support behind a candidate in the race for State Senate.

Tom Didier has officially endorsed Darren Vogt, calling him a man of “integrity” who will “fight for our faith, defend family values, and stand up for the conservative principles that make Indiana strong.” Didier said he believes Vogt dares to do what’s right and will serve with honor in the Senate.

Vogt, a conservative candidate, says he’s honored to receive Didier’s endorsement. “Tom is not only a staple in our community, he is a trusted leader who has spent decades fighting for Fort Wayne and Allen County,” Vogt said. “We share the same commitment to protecting our conservative values, standing up for faith and family, and putting Hoosiers first.”

More information about Vogt and his campaign can be found at vogtforindiana.com.