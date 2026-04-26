Police Investigating Death At Indianapolis Airport

Police are investigating a death at Indianapolis International Airport after a woman fell from an upper-level curb Saturday.

A police report says dispatchers saw the fall on camera from Upper Terminal Drive to an area below.

Airport police and fire crews responded and performed life-saving measures for about 30 minutes, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

Officials say the fatality occurred around 12:19 p.m. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.