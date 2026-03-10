Police Officer Accused of Allowing Teen to Be Whipped While Handcuffed

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WOWO) A Middletown, Ohio police officer faces two misdemeanor dereliction of duty charges after prosecutors said she allowed a handcuffed teen to be whipped by their stepfather, according to WXIX/FOX19.

Officer Jamie Patterson responded to a domestic incident in January, placed the teen in handcuffs, and allegedly failed to intervene while the teen’s stepfather struck them repeatedly with a belt. The teen suffered visible injuries but was not hospitalized. Following the incident, the teen was arrested for domestic violence and unruly behavior.

Middletown Police Chief Earl Nelson referred questions about the case to a city spokesman, who said the city is aware of the allegations but declined further comment, according to WXIX/FOX19.

Patterson is currently on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. Prosecutors allege that her actions amounted to reckless and negligent failure to provide for the safety of an arrestee, which forms the basis for the misdemeanor dereliction of duty charges.

The case highlights scrutiny over police conduct during domestic calls and the responsibility of officers to protect individuals in custody, according to WXIX/FOX19.