Police Union Warning

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The head of the Indianapolis Police Union says many Americans are fed up with politically motivated ICE protests happening across the country and in Indianapolis.

“They’ve come to realize that it’s really about being anti-police, anti-constitution, anti-family, anti-Semitism, anti-American, and anti-God,” Rick Snyder told WIBC’s Hammer and Nigel. “First we were told it was about what lives mattered, then we were told it was about LGBTQI+++, then we were told it was about Pro-Palestine and Pro-Hamas.”

Snyder pointed to recent attacks on Jewish people — including someone set on fire in Boulder and another shot in Washington, D.C. — as proof that the protests are not about the causes they claim to support.

He also said he recently met with President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, joining other union leaders to talk about the threats local police are facing.

“But we also talked about the revolving door of criminal justice,” he added, saying politically motivated judges need to be replaced with ones who focus on holding criminals accountable.

On the smaller protest that took place during the NBA Finals on Wednesday — and the possibility of more — Snyder said officers are ready to protect the public, but they’re still human.

“They’re reliving 2020 right now in their minds and in their spirits.”

On Thursday, the Indy FOP released a statement about the demonstration downtown:

“As Constitutional Law Enforcement Officers we will always protect the Rights of Americans to peaceably assemble and petition their Government for redress of grievances.

Last night showed it can be done safely and without violence.

While on the national stage, during one of the largest viewed sporting events around the world, our professional police officers of Indianapolis continued to stand the line for individual and collective rights and safety.

We applaud our officers, leaders of the IMPD, and the residents of Indianapolis for showing how it can (and should) be done.

We pray other major cities across America will stand with us and also show that vandalism, violence, and attacks on police officers is not tolerated in a civil society.

Back the Pacers, Back the IMPD, Back the Blue.”