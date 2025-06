FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A person on a motorcycle crashed near Till Road and Coldwater Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne Police say the motorcycle rear-ended another vehicle.

They shut down part of Till Road to investigate and gather evidence.

The rider was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released details on what caused the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

The investigation continues.