December 3, 2025
Indiana News

Ports Of Indiana-Jeffersonville Boosts Capacity

by Network Indiana0
Aerial view of a bustling industrial dock with cranes and ships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville has significantly boosted its capacity for handling steel and general cargo barge shipments.

Indiana River & Rail Terminals (IRRT) announced a 40% expansion in storage capacity by leasing a fourth warehouse, bringing its total operating footprint to over 350,000 square feet.

This expansion, driven by consistent double-digit growth since 2022, is designed to serve rising demand and position Jeffersonville as a stronger multimodal hub for barge, rail, and truck operations.

Related posts

Huntington University sponsoring The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons exhibit

Brooklyne Beatty

Police Discover $1M Cash, Drugs in Greenwood Motel Drug Bust

WOWO News

Hoosiers Can Report Storm Damage Online

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.