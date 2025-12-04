Ports Of Indiana-Jeffersonville Boosts Capacity

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville has significantly boosted its capacity for handling steel and general cargo barge shipments.

Indiana River & Rail Terminals (IRRT) announced a 40% expansion in storage capacity by leasing a fourth warehouse, bringing its total operating footprint to over 350,000 square feet.

This expansion, driven by consistent double-digit growth since 2022, is designed to serve rising demand and position Jeffersonville as a stronger multimodal hub for barge, rail, and truck operations.