Evansville Wastewater Trouble

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — Septic and grease haulers in southern Indiana were recently told that the receiving station they bring waste to at the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s (EWSU) water treatment plant is no longer accessible to them.

Leaders at EWSU say the station needs to be repaired and it costs too much to operate, but they don’t want to pass the costs onto the customers.

“You can’t just shut us off. It’s going to be bad for everybody,” said one hauler to the EWSU executives this week.

That man and other haulers say if they have to take wastewater somewhere else, they would still have to charge their customers more money.

“If we charge them three times the amount because we have to haul it somewhere else, their systems are going to fail. If you have a field bed that fails, it’s going to back into their house and out into their ground. Then it’s going to cause a city issue,” said another hauler.

Both parties are trying to come up with some kind of resolution. One idea that’s being discussed is haulers possibly building private disposal stations or reaching an agreement with EWSU to find some kind of solution for the region.