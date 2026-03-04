March 4, 2026
AP

Power Outage Hits All Of Iraq

by AP News0
A destroyed building in Kyiv, Ukraine, showing urban devastation and reconstruction efforts.

(AP) — The electricity ministry said Wednesday the national power grid has “completely shut down across all Iraqi provinces.”

The cause was not immediately clear. Officials said crews were working to restore power stations and transmission lines.

Outages had already hit the semi-autonomous Kurdish region after a key gas field halted operations over security concerns. Iraq’s oil ministry also said Tuesday it stopped production at a major field near Basra, citing a tanker shortage in the Persian Gulf amid the conflict.

Related posts

Indiana attorney general must pay $19K in disciplinary case

AP News

Indiana Finance Authority OKs new Toll Road deal, rate hike

AP News

House panel passes medical malpractice cap increase

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.