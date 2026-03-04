Power Outage Hits All Of Iraq

(AP) — The electricity ministry said Wednesday the national power grid has “completely shut down across all Iraqi provinces.”

The cause was not immediately clear. Officials said crews were working to restore power stations and transmission lines.

Outages had already hit the semi-autonomous Kurdish region after a key gas field halted operations over security concerns. Iraq’s oil ministry also said Tuesday it stopped production at a major field near Basra, citing a tanker shortage in the Persian Gulf amid the conflict.