Powers Hamburgers opens temporary location at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Powers Hamburgers is opening a temporary location at Electric Works.

Powers will join Union Street Market after a fire impacted the original location in late June.

The restaurant will open in the next few days, pending necessary approvals, and will be located in the West Hall at Union Street Market.

Ermin Husidic, director of Union Street Market at Electric Works, said “Powers Hamburgers will be a perfect addition to Union Street Market, and we are excited for them to join our fantastic list of merchants. Providing a temporary home for this long-standing Fort Wayne favorite after the fire at their original location allows us to support and celebrate a cherished local business during this challenging time.”

After an extensive search for the ideal temporary location near downtown, Alex Richardson, managing partner at Powers Hamburgers, said Union Street Market stood out as the clear and natural choice.

“Electric Works’ commitment to community, coupled with a shared passion for preserving Fort Wayne’s culinary heritage, makes this partnership with Union Street Market not just a practical solution but a heartfelt collaboration. We are grateful for this opportunity to continue serving our loyal customers in a familiar and welcoming environment while we rebuild our original home on South Harrison Street,” said Richardson.

The Electric Works campus offers visitors numerous parking options, including street parking and up to 2 hours of free parking in the Union Parking Garage or any of the surface lots on campus.