FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne may soon be getting its first BIBIBOP lcoation.

A release from the Bradley Company says the Asian grill chain is a tenant in Wood Creek Commons, a new strip mall on Dupont Road.

BIBIBOP’s website describes itself as “a fast casual restaurant that serves customizable bowls, which are gluten-free and vegan friendly.”

An opening date has not yet been announced.

BIBIPOP also has Indiana locations in Indianapolis, Fishers and Carmel.