Prepping for National FFA Convention

FFA members and supporters from across the country will celebrate agriculture and agricultural education next week at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. The time-honored tradition will take place November 1-4. Over 65,000 FFA members from the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are expected to attend. The general sessions will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium. Convention events begin on the first day when Expo attendees can explore various career pathways in agriculture and attend leadership workshops. FFA members and advisors can also take their skills to the next level in student and teacher workshops. They’ll hear from industry leaders, motivational speakers, and many other guests. Members will get to discuss their agricultural projects on the new Student Showcase Stage. Service will be front and center at the event as members will participate in service projects at the convention center and various sites in Indianapolis.