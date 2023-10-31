USGC Building Markets in Africa

East Africa holds significant long-term growth potential for U.S. feed grains. Earlier this month, the U.S. Grains Council sent staff and members to the region as part of an engagement mission to discuss upcoming programming, current partnerships, and opportunities for American feed grains. The Council has been active in East Africa for over a decade, working to promote the development of a commercial poultry and feed industry in the region to meet the needs of a rapidly growing population. The USDA estimates by 2032 that Africa and the Middle East will account for 43 percent of the additional growth in world coarse grain imports. The team kicked off the trip by attending the tenth African Grain Trade Summit in Uganda. The conference brought together business leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders from Africa to talk through issues and emerging trends in the grain sector. Other stops included Kenya and Tanzania’s Poultry Show.