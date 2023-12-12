Project Zodiac Gets Redevelopment Commission Approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another step forward was taken Monday regarding Project Zodiac in Southeast Allen County. According to The Journal Gazette, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved a real estate agreement Monday for a Fortune 100 company to purchase more than 200 acres for $11.95 million.

Project Zodiac is the anonymous name given for a developing agreement with a Fortune 100 company that plans a 12-building campus, including a data center, in southeast Fort Wayne on a roughly 900-acre site.

The city’s Redevelopment Commission owns 239 of those acres, as part of Adams Township Industrial Park. The real estate agreement was approved with a 4-0 vote.