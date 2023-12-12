FWCS Superintendent Gets Another Raise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The leader of Northeast Indiana’s biggest school district will see a bump in salary soon.

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel’s salary will increase by 3% under his second raise since returning to Fort Wayne Community Schools more than three years ago according to The Journal Gazette, as School Board President, Maria Norman announced the board’s decision to increase the superintendent’s compensation and award him a $5,000 bonus during Monday’s meeting.

Neither the dollar amount of Daniel’s increase nor his new annual salary were immediately announced but his previous raise which was announced last December was 4.6%, a $10,000 bump brought which brought his annual salary to $225,000.