Prosecutors: Officer Acted to Protect Others

KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO) — Prosecutors have determined that a Kokomo police officer acted lawfully in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Johnathan Shane Landis, a Marine Corps veteran and student at Indiana University Kokomo.

The shooting occurred after officers were dispatched to a residence on reports of gunfire and a distraught individual. Upon arrival, officers encountered Landis, who was armed with a rifle and behaving erratically. According to the investigation, officers repeatedly ordered Landis to drop the weapon, but he refused to comply.

Officer Daniel Hunkeler ultimately fired a single shot, striking Landis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a review of evidence, the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office ruled that Officer Hunkeler’s use of deadly force was justified and necessary to protect himself, fellow officers, and nearby residents.

The Kokomo Police Department is conducting an internal review in accordance with departmental policy.

“This was a tragic situation,” the prosecutor’s statement read, “but the officer’s actions were lawful and in response to an immediate and deadly threat.”

Landis’ death has prompted reflection within the community, especially among veterans and IU Kokomo students who knew him.