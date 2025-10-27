AEP Ohio Offers Saving Tips for Staying Warm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — With colder weather settling in central Ohio, many residents are turning on their heating systems for the first time since last winter. Experts from AEP Ohio and Atlas Butler Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing say proper maintenance is key to staying warm and keeping utility bills under control.

“Maintenance is the biggest key for making your equipment last as long as possible and make sure that it will function when we do get to those single digits or negative temperatures,” said Justin Smith, HVAC Team Leader at Atlas Butler.

Smith notes that many calls come from homeowners trying to run their furnace for the first time after months of inactivity, often discovering dirty filters or minor issues that prevent the system from running efficiently. Simply changing furnace filters can resolve many of these problems.

He also recommends scheduling professional inspections now, before temperatures drop further. “You get your oil changed on your car… but when it comes to your HVAC system, that is the hardest working system in your house, sometimes that gets overlooked,” Smith said.

Energy conservation is another important consideration. Don Chesler, AEP Director of Operations, advises using natural sunlight during the day, closing blinds at night, and ensuring ceiling fans rotate clockwise to push heat down. Keeping the thermostat at or below 68 degrees can also reduce bills.

With proper maintenance and energy-saving strategies, residents can stay warm while avoiding unnecessary costs this winter.