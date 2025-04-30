Public Hearing For Data Center In New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — State environmental officials will host a public hearing Wednesday to review Amazon’s plan to build a data center near New Carlisle.

The proposal would allow the company to remove wetlands and more than 5,000 feet of stream, impacting about 10 acres of land.

Critics say the project could harm the local environment and disrupt natural water flow.

Supporters argue it would bring jobs and investment to the area.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will take public comments before making a decision.