April 30, 2025
Indiana News

Public Hearing For Data Center In New Carlisle

by Network Indiana0
(Photo Supplied)

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — State environmental officials will host a public hearing Wednesday to review Amazon’s plan to build a data center near New Carlisle.

The proposal would allow the company to remove wetlands and more than 5,000 feet of stream, impacting about 10 acres of land.

Critics say the project could harm the local environment and disrupt natural water flow.

Supporters argue it would bring jobs and investment to the area.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will take public comments before making a decision.

Related posts

3 found dead at central Indiana home after shooting report

AP News

Muncie School Bus Gets Stuck on Flooded Street

WOWO News

Monticello Factory Evacuated by Blast, Fire

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.