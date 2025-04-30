Trader Joe’s Recall

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall for a limited number of its Sesame Miso Salads.

The FDA reports the recall is due to a potential undeclared milk allergen in the topping packet.

Instead of crispy onions, some salads were mistakenly packaged with Parmesan cheese crumbles.

The affected salads, with the “Use By” dates of April 28th or 29th, were sold in 18 states, including Indiana and Ohio.

While no reactions have been reported, consuming recalled items can pose health risks, especially for those with food allergies.

Concerned consumers can identify the product by the UPC number (00773164) printed on the packaging.

Consumers with questions may contact customer service at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8am and 5pm PST.