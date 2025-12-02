Putin Accuses Europe Of Sabotaging Peace Efforts And Meets With US Envoy

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow for talks on ending the fighting in Ukraine. Prior to the meeting, Putin accused Kyiv’s European allies of sabotaging U.S.-led efforts, calling their demands “absolutely unacceptable.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Ireland in his travels to European allies. Ireland is officially neutral and isn’t a NATO member but has sent nonlethal military support to Ukraine. More than 100,000 Ukrainians have moved to Ireland since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.