December 2, 2025
AP

Putin Accuses Europe Of Sabotaging Peace Efforts And Meets With US Envoy

by AP News0
putin, politics, kremlin, russia, government, the president, moscow, capital, putin, putin, putin, putin, putin

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow for talks on ending the fighting in Ukraine. Prior to the meeting, Putin accused Kyiv’s European allies of sabotaging U.S.-led efforts, calling their demands “absolutely unacceptable.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Ireland in his travels to European allies. Ireland is officially neutral and isn’t a NATO member but has sent nonlethal military support to Ukraine. More than 100,000 Ukrainians have moved to Ireland since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Related posts

Ohio Law Banning Nearly All Abortions Now Invalid After Referendum, Attorney General Says

AP News

Mom sentenced to four years for allowing son to carry gun

AP News

U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio pushes for more gun control in Ohio cities

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.