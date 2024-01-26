Recent Numbers Show That Van Wert County Finished 2023 With One Of The Lowest Unemployment Rates In The State

VAN WERT, Ohio. (WOWO) — Those figures were released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on Tuesday.

According to ODJFS, Van Wert County’s December jobless rate was just 2.3 percent, tied for fourth lowest with Auglaize County.

It was noted by a monthly report, that of Van Wert County’s 14,600-person labor force, 14,300 of them were employed.

In December, Mercer County had the lowest rate at 1.8 percent, and Holmes County had the second lowest at 2.1 percent.

That’s according to The Van Wert Independent.

https://ohiolmi.com/_docs/LAUS/ranking.pdf