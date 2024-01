FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was critically hurt in a fire at a home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side Friday morning.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that around 11:45 a.m., Fort Wayne Fire Department crews responded to a house along St. Joe Road, near the I-469 overpass by Mayhew Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will have further updates as they become available.