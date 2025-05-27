Records Set At The Indy 500 Over The Past Weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis 500 set a new record this year with a total purse of $20.3 million, the largest in the race’s history.

First-time winner Álex Palou took home $3.8 million.

The average payout for drivers was just under $600,000 – up from last year’s $543,000.

The purse has steadily increased over the last four years.

In 2024, it was $18.4 million, with the winner earning $4.3 million thanks to a bonus.

In 2023, the purse was $17 million, and the winner took home $3.7 million.