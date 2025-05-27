May 27, 2025
Fort Wayne Virtual 5K Coming

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is launching its first “5K Virtual Challenge,” a five-day event that encourages people to explore local parks while staying active.

The challenge runs Monday, May 26, through Friday, May 30.

Participants can walk, run, or jog a self-paced 5K while enjoying public art and connecting with the community.

They track all activity using the “My Virtual Mission” app.

Organizers will award prizes, including one for the fastest individual or team to complete the challenge.

