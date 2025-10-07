Red Cross October Drive Underway

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to make an appointment now to donate blood or platelets to help maintain a steady supply for patients in need.

While disaster headlines come and go, the need for blood is constant. Each October, donation rates tend to decline as people settle into fall routines and prepare for school breaks and holidays. Compounding the concern is hurricane season, which continues to threaten blood collection efforts across the country.

Because blood has a short shelf life and can’t be manufactured, the Red Cross depends entirely on volunteer donors to ensure hospitals have what they need.

Incentives to Donate

Now through Oct. 19 : Donors receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Oct. 20–Nov. 16: Donors get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.