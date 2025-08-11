Rep. Bob Morris Talks Redistricting with Kayla

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Redistricting seems to be the topic everyone can’t stop talking about. Normally, district lines are redrawn every 5 years after the census, but there is talk of doing it sooner, which could shift the balance of political power.

In Indiana, Governor Mike Braun has the authority to convene a special legislative session to initiate this process. “Bob, based on what you’re hearing, how likely is it he’ll make that call?” Kayla begins.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens over the next few months,” Morris replies.

“What kind of factors do you think might influence him one way or the other when it comes to calling a special meeting?” Kayla asks next.

“The biggest thing with him in a special session, he can call a session at any time for any issue, but let’s look at how are districts are drawn.”

Morris then goes into explaining how lines are redrawn every 10 years after the census and dives into explaining Indiana migration, causing a boom in residents of Gary, Indiana, in the late 1800s-1900s, which caused a major redistricting for that era.

Morris describes that a lot of other representatives have a few holdbacks on redistricting and would like to see how things play out for a few more months.

For now, it seems mid-decade redistricting is on the back burner; we’ll see if Governor Braun decides to call a special legislative meeting.