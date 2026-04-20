Roanoke Woman Sentenced To 50 Years In Federal Prison For Child Exploitation Crimes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Roanoke woman has been sentenced to decades behind bars after pleading guilty to serious federal child exploitation charges.

Annamarie Fleischman, 36, was sentenced Monday to 600 months (50 years) in prison by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady in Fort Wayne.

Fleischman previously pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and receipt of child pornography, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Court documents state that between April and August 2023, Fleischman used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions. In or around June 2023, she also received images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to the prison sentence, Fleischman will be subject to a lifetime term of supervised release following her incarceration. A determination on restitution will be made at a later date.

The case was investigated by federal authorities.