Trump Says Israel Did Not Talk Him Into The Iran War

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump rejected the notion that Israel convinced him to launch the war against Iran, asserting in a Monday Truth Social post that the outcome “will be amazing.”

The president said the heinous Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel bolstered his view that Iran must be blocked from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did,” the president declared in the Truth Social post.

“I watch and read the FAKE NEWS Pundits and Polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – And if Iran’s new leaders (Regime Change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!” he added.

The commander in chief launched the U.S. into the war against Iran in conjunction with Israel earlier this year, prosecuting a punishing air campaign against the Islamic Republic for more than a month.

While Trump announced a ceasefire earlier this month, tensions have remained high, and the president warned on Sunday that if Iran fails to accept the deal offered by the U.S., the American military will destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?” Trump said in a Sunday Truth Social post.