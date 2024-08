FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Roller Dome North on Coliseum Boulevard is for sale, according to an online listing.

Less than a year ago, the business celebrated its 73rd anniversary, but it may still need to reach 74 under the current ownership.

The listing mentions that the property is in a prime spot in Fort Wayne, surrounded by shopping centers, restaurants, and attractions.

The sale includes the main building, two warehouses, and a billboard that brings in income.