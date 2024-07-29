Safety Is Top Concern As Kids Return To School In Indiana

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Kids have either returned to school in Indiana or are about to go back to school this week depending on the school district.

That means you need to watch out for school buses and their stop arms.

“If you’re ever in doubt whether not you should stop, then stop,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine Monday morning.

He also wants to remind you that if you pass a school bus that has its stop arm out with its red lights flashing, then you can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Perrine says you need to remember that kids are often unpredictable, especially the younger they are.