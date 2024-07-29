Truck blows stop sign, kills woman near Andrews

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is dead after a truck blew a stop sign and crashed into a minivan on Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police say a pickup truck disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 105 and Division Road near Andrews.

Both the truck and a minivan skidded into a field. The van ejected one of its passengers about 20 feet off the road while the truck rolled several times before stopping about 100 feet into the field.

The driver of the truck and two people in the van were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

28-year-old Erika Beeks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.