Scholarship Applications Open for Allen County Law Students

Scholarship applications for law students from Allen County are open for just a little longer.

The Allen County Bar Foundation is offering scholarships for students with ties to the county to support equal access to the system.

Scholarships provide up to $2,500 to law students for tuition and fees or for bar exam preparation and up to $1,500 for an undergraduate student preparing to take the Law School Admissions Test.

Indiana currently has a shortage of practicing attorneys, ranking the state in the bottom ten with only 2.3 attorneys per thousand residents.

So the ACBF is looking to help increase those numbers by offering assistance for some students looking for a career in law.

The scholarship application is available on the ACBF’s website where they will be accepting applications through April 15.