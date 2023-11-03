Secretary of State Diego Morales Reminds Hoosiers to Have an Election Day Plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Election Day is Tuesday, November 7th and Secretary of State Diego Morales is reminding Hoosiers to get out and vote!

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, increasing voter participation and confidence has been a top priority since the day I took office. Registering to vote is the first step and now it’s time for Hoosiers to show up! Your vote matters and it impacts your community. Make a plan and get prepared to go to the polls.” – Indiana Secretary of State of Diego Morales.

Hoosiers can always check their voting status, find polling locations, and see a sample ballot at the IndianaVoters.com website. The Secretary of State’s Office has placed a major emphasis on connecting to as many Hoosiers as possible.

IndianaVoters.com and the Secretary of State’s website is now available in Spanish and other languages. You will find a language translator option in the upper righthand corner.

Recently, the Secretary of State’s Office launched a texting hotline for election assistance.

Got Info? Need Info? We Got You! Just Text Us! Hoosiers can now text ‘IN’ to 45995 to submit any question or concern directly to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Voters can submit anything from questions about polling hours or locations to concerns about election security. Election staff will promptly receive and review inquiries and respond directly to the voter.

In-person early voting ends at noon on November 6th. County election officials must receive an absentee-by-mail ballot no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day, November 7th.

As a reminder, if you are in line by the time the polls close you will be allowed to vote. Also, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is open on Election Day for purposes of obtaining proper identification.