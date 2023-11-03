Veteran’s Day Parade, Dedication Ceremony Takes Place This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The annual Veterans Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Saturday, November 4th at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

This year’s parade theme is “A Salute to Service.”

The parade line up will start at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.

Guests attending the Veterans Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance No. 4 at the west side of the complex.

The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade in Memorial Hall.

Participating organizations are asked to send a representative to the check-in booth to ensure volunteers receive directions before the parade starts.

For more information about the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony, visit the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations website at accov.weebly.com.