Semi Driver Flees After Striking Police Units on Interstate 70

PLAINFIELD, IND. (WOWO) Indiana State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a semi truck that struck two law enforcement vehicles on Interstate 70 in Hendricks County.

Investigators say the crash happened early Monday morning on the eastbound lanes near mile marker 68, between Center Street and Ronald Reagan Parkway, just outside Plainfield. Authorities say the semi collided with a Plainfield police vehicle and another vehicle belonging to a federal agency before leaving the scene.

The crash led to temporary lane closures, with two right lanes shut down as crews worked to assess the situation and clear the roadway. Traffic was slowed in the area before all lanes were eventually reopened according to CBS-4.

Officials say no additional details about injuries have been released at this time. According to Indiana State Police, the investigation remains ongoing as troopers work to identify the driver involved.