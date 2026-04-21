School District Responds After Employee Arrested on Serious Charges

SOUTH BEND, IND. (WOWO) Authorities in Buena Vista County, Iowa say a South Bend area school employee has been arrested following allegations involving inappropriate conduct with a minor.

Investigators say William Cramer is accused of attempting to lure a minor under the age of 16 and engaging in inappropriate conduct during the course of the investigation. Officials say he was taken into custody on Friday.

School district leaders confirm that Cramer teaches health at Washington High School and has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Administrators say the allegations are not connected to any students within the district or to any school-related activities.

District officials also state that Cramer’s reported conduct is not believed to involve students under his supervision. Additional background information indicates he has also been associated with coaching at Penn High School and has hosted a local high school sports podcast.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.