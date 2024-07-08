Semi overturns, closes SR 8 in DeKalb Co. for nearly 4 hours

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A semi overturned on Monday morning on State Road 8 in DeKalb County, closing the road for nearly four hours.

DeKalb County police say 64-year-old Anthony Bennett’s semi was westbound on State Road 8 when the semi left the roadway onto the north side.

The driver said an eastbound vehicle allegedly crossed onto or over the center line causing the driver to veer.

Bennett attempted to correct his vehicle from the ditch, but weight from steel coils on the trailer when coming out of the ditch caused the semi to overturn in the roadway.

The driver suffered minor cuts and bruises.