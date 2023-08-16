Senator Todd Young Makes Fort Wayne Stop Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana U.S. Republican Senator Todd Young will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Regional Opportunities Council of NEI in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Young will provide a legislative update and discuss his efforts to support economic development in Indiana. NEI is a public-private partnership focused on uniting and driving business investment, global competition, and economic resiliency in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

The event will begin at 4:45 P.M. at Sweetwater Sound.