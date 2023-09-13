September Is National Suicide Prevention Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) For the month of September, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite across the country to promote suicide prevention awareness.

Locally, the Allen County Department of Health is reminding people that they are not alone. If you or someone you know is feeling alone or having thoughts of suicide, the department says to call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The lifeline is also intended for those not in crisis but could be experiencing hardships. According to officials, the lifeline is free and confidential.

You can learn more about the lifeline and how to get involved with Suicide Prevention Month by visiting this link.