Severe Weather Chances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A weather system that produced a tornado near Enid, Oklahoma, is moving toward Indiana but is weakening and will be much less organized by the time it arrives later this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve got the same system heading our way today, however, thankfully it is in a much weaker state,” said Matt Eckhoff with the National Weather Service. “It doesn’t quite have the energy that it did out west.”

Eckhoff said Indiana will still see showers and thunderstorms, but the severe weather threat is lower than it was earlier in the system’s life cycle.

“We’re still expecting showers and thunderstorms today,” he said.

He said the region was under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday, with the strongest activity expected mainly to the north. That forecast largely played out as expected, though one supercell thunderstorm developed near Enid and produced a tornado.

“It just takes one storm,” Eckhoff said. “It just takes one supercell thunderstorm to develop and be capable of producing that tornado.”

Eckhoff said people should stay aware even when risk levels are low.

“You just gotta be vigilant, be aware of severe weather, regardless of the risk level,” he said.

A more significant severe weather threat is possible late Monday into early Tuesday, he said.

“It’s still a couple of days out, but based on early signals in our model data, it certainly looks like there is a chance of severe weather late Monday into early Tuesday across Indiana,” Eckhoff said.

Before then, conditions will be cooler with northerly winds. Lows are expected in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday morning, with highs rebounding into the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday.