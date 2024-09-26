Sexual assualt survivers push to revive statute of limitations bill

STATEHOUSE (NETWORK INDIANA) — Advocates for those who have survived sexual assault are hoping to revive a bill that would lengthen the statute of limitations to prosecute such crimes.

Earlier this month many rape victims testified before a panel of state lawmakers at the Indiana Statehouse stating their case as to why the bill should become law. They want to see the current statute of limitation expanded.

Currently, sexual assault victims have five years to press charges against the person they claim raped them. Once that time limit has expired victims can no longer press charges. However, advocates for rape victims say it’s not always that simple.

“The five-year statute of limitations is too short of time,” said Beth White, president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking. “Survivors need more time. The healing process for someone who has been the victim of this crime can take years.”

She also said many times it’s not the victim’s fault that the statute of limitations expires. She said things like the backlog of untested rape kits, a lack of persistence from investigators, or other extenuating factors could play into a victim’s time running out to see justice.

White said 63% of sexual assaults in Indiana go unreported because victims are afraid their cases aren’t taken seriously or are afraid of backlash from authorities.

Dr. Amber Davis was one of the survivors who spoke to the panel. She says she was assaulted when she was 4 and years later, her daughter was raped by a classmate.

“I took her for the rape exam and the female officer told us that we could pursue everything to the fullest extent,” she said. “But nothing would stick because this young man was a football player in Carmel, and he would be protected.”

There is some opposition to extending the statute of limitations for rape cases. Joel Wieneke, of the Indiana Public Defender Council, told lawmakers the bill may lead to malicious prosecution in cases where people accused of assault may be innocent. He also said this may lead to statutes of limitation being expanded for other felonies where these statutes need to be in place.