Sharon Tucker Selected as Fort Wayne Mayor by Allen County Democratic Party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Democratic Party (ACDP) has announced its decision on who will succeed the late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. Following a Saturday caucus, ACDP precinct chairs voted to elect 6th District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker to fill the mayoral vacancy left by Henry’s passing. Tucker is set to complete the remainder of Henry’s term, extending through 2028.

Tucker’s victory was secured with support from a majority of the 92 ACDP precinct chairs who participated in the caucus. Her success was marked by exceeding the necessary threshold of 50% of the vote plus one.

“We’re excited to have this caucus behind us and have Mayor Tucker at the helm leading Fort Wayne into the future. Today, Mayor Tucker proved that she has the energy and support of our party, and we can’t wait to support her as she works to continue moving our community forward together,” remarked Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Derek Camp.

In the initial round of voting, Tucker emerged as the leading candidate with 38 votes, securing her position in the final round. Candidates Michelle Chambers and Austin Knox withdrew from the ballot following the first round, while Palermo Galindo and Jorge Fernandez were eliminated per caucus rules due to receiving minimal votes.

Camp clarified that Tucker, currently serving as a city councilwoman, must resign from her position before assuming the mayoral role. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, details regarding Tucker’s swearing-in ceremony will be announced in the coming week.

Tucker’s political journey includes many roles within the Allen County Democratic Party and local government. Elected as the county’s 1st District Councilwoman in 2014, Tucker later secured a second term in 2018. She became the first African American woman to hold the 6th District City Council seat in 2019, contributing her leadership to city government boards and committees, including the City Council Finance Committee.

Tucker’s dedication extends beyond her political duties. She has advocated initiatives to empower women in politics, particularly founding the ‘Women in Politics Forum’ in 2012. Through mentorship and public speaking engagements, Tucker strives to encourage female participation in the political process.

Of the 11 candidates who expressed interest in the mayoral vacancy, seven met the eligibility criteria set forth by the ACDP. Notably, Tucker, along with Phil GiaQuinta, Michelle Chambers, Stephanie Crandall, Jorge Fernandez, Austin Knox, and Palermo Galindo, fulfilled the residency and voting history requirements.