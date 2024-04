According to a Facebook post by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department, officers responded to a residence on W Garfield St for a female who’s leg was reportedly cut in half. The girl had wandered behind the mower and was struck as the person driving the mower did not know she was back there.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-year-old girl being helped by family and bystanders. The girl’s uncle had applied a makeshift tourniquet to her leg which helped slow the blood loss until first responders arrived.